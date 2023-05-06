The Isle of Man's Chief Minister Alfred Cannon has said it was an 'honour' to represent the island at the coronation of King Charles III earlier today.
The Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer were among the guests at Westminster Abbey this morning.
Both have since Tweeted to say that it was a privilege to be there on behalf of the Isle of Man.
Sir John added: 'What an absolute honour, privilege and wonderful experience to represent the people of the Isle of Man at the Coronation today. Was seated in the North Transept of the Abbey with @alfredcannan and the LGs and Bailiffs of Guernsey and Jersey. Very, very special.'