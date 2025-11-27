The Isle of Man Government’s Cyber Security Centre is helping residents stay safe online this festive season with the launch of its Cyber Security Advent Calendar.
Starting on Monday, December 1, the calendar will deliver 24 practical tips and pieces of advice to strengthen digital security and protect personal information.
Each day’s short video will offer a bite-sized cyber security insight covering topics such as strong passwords, safe online shopping, avoiding suspicious links in messages and keeping personal devices protected.
The initiative aims to make cyber security accessible and engaging during the holiday season, when online activity and cyber threats typically increase.
The Cyber Security Centre is part of the Department of Home Affairs’ Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance.
Michael Haywood, director at the Cyber Security Centre, said: ‘Cyber security is everyone’s responsibility, and small steps can make a big difference.
‘Our advent calendar is designed to provide simple, actionable advice that members of the public can use immediately. By raising awareness in a fun and seasonal way, we hope to help the Isle of Man community stay safe online throughout the festive period and beyond.’
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson added: ‘The advent calendar is a new way to share important advice during a time when online activity is at its peak.
‘I hope our community will find it accessible and informative, with practical advice to put into practice and share with friends, family and colleagues. This is a great opportunity for us all to make some small changes that will help keep us safe online during this festive season and beyond.’
The Cyber Security Advent Calendar will be available online via the CSC website and social media channels.
For more information and to access the advent calendar from December 1, go online to https://csc.gov.im/