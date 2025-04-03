The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has been in Westminster this week to meet with the officers and members of the newly re-constituted UK-Isle of Man (Manx) All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).
APPGs are groupings of MPs and peers from across the parties, which meet to discuss technical matters, or issues of common interest.
They inform discussion among parliamentarians on particular topics, as well as bringing those members of parliament together with relevant stakeholders.
The Chief Minister commented: ‘This engagement is part of our efforts to reach out to a broader range of parliamentarians from all parties, who sit outside of government, but have an interest in the island.
‘It enables us to ensure UK parliamentarians understand the Isle of Man, and why we are a valued and trusted member of the British family, as well as a key ally and partner to the UK.’