But First Promotions has announced its first live music event of 2026 - a double headline show featuring Nigel Clark and Tom Bright.
Nigel is best known as the frontman of Dodgy, the Britpop-era band behind hits including ‘Staying Out for the Summer’, ‘If You’re Thinking of Me’ and ‘Good Enough’, which reached number four on the UK singles chart.
Dodgy’s albums Homegrown (1994) and Free Peace Sweet (1996) achieved gold and platinum status respectively. In September 2025, the band released a new album, ‘Hello Beautiful’.
Clark’s set will feature a selection of Dodgy’s best-known songs alongside material from his solo albums ‘21st Century Man’ and ‘Make Believe Love’.
Tom will be returning to the Erin Arts Centre following his Isle of Man debut there last year.
Bright is known for extensive touring and an emotionally direct songwriting style. During 2025, he made his third appearance on BBC One’s ‘Sunday Morning Live’, performed at his fifth Glastonbury Festival, and sold out headline shows across the UK and internationally.
His collaborations include work with ‘The The’, and he has received support from broadcasters Guy Garvey and John Kennedy. His track ‘If I Met Your Shadow’ spent two years on Spotify’s ‘Most Beautiful Songs in the World’ playlist.
Rob Cope from But First commented: ‘Both Tom and Nigel have played sold out solo shows for us in the past, but this time you get both artists on the same night playing a set each, all for under £30 a ticket.’
The concert will take place on Saturday, February 28 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
In addition to the February show, But First Promotions has announced two further concerts: James ‘Jay’ Lewis, bassist with Cast and lead guitarist with The Zutons, on March 28, and Ian Prowse and the Fiddle of Fire on May 9.