Chief Minister says Queen was a beacon of strength and stability

Thursday 8th September 2022 7:10 pm
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan (Isle of Man Newspapers )

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has paid tribute to the Queen.

He said: ‘We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

‘Throughout her long reign, The Queen – our Lord of Mann – has been a beacon of strength and stability, of dependability and continuity.

‘She led a life dedicated to the service of her people, setting an example for us all.

‘On behalf of the Government and people of the Isle of Man, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.’

