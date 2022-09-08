Chief Minister says Queen was a beacon of strength and stability
Thursday 8th September 2022 7:10 pm
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has paid tribute to the Queen.
He said: ‘We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
‘Throughout her long reign, The Queen – our Lord of Mann – has been a beacon of strength and stability, of dependability and continuity.
‘She led a life dedicated to the service of her people, setting an example for us all.
‘On behalf of the Government and people of the Isle of Man, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.’
