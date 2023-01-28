Posters have been put up around Arbory and Rushen, designed by children , to encourage residents to avoid having a ‘stinky street’.
The commissioners there say there has been an increase in reports of people not picking up dog poo.
They are yet to hand out any fines to people because it is ‘tricky’ to catch their animals in the act and the authority doesn’t have a dog warden.
Commissioner Jane Glover says the most recent ‘outbreak’ has been from December to now.
She says it’s the ‘minority’ of dog owners who are leaving mess in public places.