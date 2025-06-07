A drink-driver who crashed and rolled his car has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £1,000.
The 33-year-old tree surgeon appeared before magistrates recently and entered a guilty plea to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Gaslonde was driving down Richmond Hill on January 25, just after 11pm.
When he came to the bottom, he hit an embankment and the car rolled multiple times.
He was taken to accident and emergency and told police: ‘I’ve had six cans of Guinness. I shouldn’t have done this.’
A blood sample was taken, which later produced a result of 94 for alcohol, above the legal limit of 80.
Gaslonde, who lives at Athol Street in Port St Mary, was interviewed and said that he had drunk six to eight cans, as well as two shots of vodka.
He said that the back of the car had slipped before it rolled over, but added that it had been a ‘stupid decision’ to drive.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and said that he had expressed genuine remorse for the offence.
Mr Taylor handed in a letter from Motiv8, which said that the defendant had taken steps to address issues which had brought him before the court.
The advocate said that Gaslonde had already been fined £1,400 in January, for other matters arising from the same incident, and would have been sentenced for the drink-driving if he had been breathalysed.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution and he will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.