Children in Need award £50,000 grant to Children’s Centre to fund new project
Children in Need has awarded the Children’s Centre £50,000 as part of its youth social action fund.
The BBC-run charity has given this grant to the Children’s Centre to fund a new project that will run for 18 months.
It will focus on young mentors working at the Children’s Centre and in the community, young leaders and recruiting a young person for the centre’s governing board.
Joff Whitten, head of the Children’s Centre said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to receive this grant.
‘Not only does it highlight the importance external organisations see in our work, but it enables us to ensure that we are not speaking for young people but speaking with them.’
‘Youth social action is about the activities that young people can do to make a positive difference to others or the environment.
‘There are lots of ways to take practical action to make a positive difference.
‘The first part of the project will be about working with young people to create their own visions and outputs for this.’
