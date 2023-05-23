This year’s Ramsey in Bloom competition includes a children’s challenge on the theme ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, sponsored by Felton’s of Parliament Street.
The commissioners’ lead member for parks and leisure, Geoff Court, said that with just a few everyday items and a bit of imagination, youngsters could decorate their beanstalk pots and perhaps win one of the many prizes on offer.
‘This year’s challenge is sure to inspire many magical creations,’ he said.
‘I am looking forward to seeing what sparks green-thumbed imaginations, and while we can’t promise a golden egg for the winner, it’s sure to bring some FEE-FI-FO-FUN this summer!’
Ramsey in Bloom is open to all residents of the town.
Free application packs, which include ‘magic beans’, can be obtained from Ramsey Library or downloaded from the commissioners’ website.