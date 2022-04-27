Children’s home sex offender sentenced to six years

A man who sexually abused young boys at Knottfield children’s home has been jailed for six years.

Joseph Marshall, who is now 85, was found guilty after a five-day jury trial in December of three counts of indecent assault and two other sexual offences.

The case had previously been adjourned by Deemster Bernard Richmond QC for medical reports to ‘consider the quality of life he’ll have where he is sent’.

This morning Deemster Richmond sentenced Marshall to six years.

Marshall was a senior staff member at the home.

Inspector Neil Craig, one of the senior investigating officers involved in the inquiry, said: ‘Mr Marshall both used, and abused, his position of trust as the housemaster within the Knottfield care home over many years in order to be able to commit these offences.

‘His behaviour was deplorable, and showed a complete and utter disregard for the victims whom he has been convicted of having offended against.

‘He likely believed that the passage of time would allow his offending to remain undetected, however as a result of this investigation he is now having to face the consequences of his actions.’

