Children’s home sex offender to be sentenced today

Joseph Marshall, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting boys at a Knottfield children’s home during the 1970s and 80s, will be sentenced at 10am today.

Marshall, aged 85, denied nine counts of abuse against three boys at the home on Woodbourne Road between 1974 and 1982, where he was a senior staff member.

In December he was found guilty on five of those charges, in a unanimous Jury decision.

The charges included those of indecent assault, gross indecency and buggery.

The court heard that the offences took place behind locked doors, in baths or in Mr Marshall’s office where they were ostensibly called in to be reprimanded by him.