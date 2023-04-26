The weather forecast from the Met Office:
After a chilly and frosty start in places, today will be mostly dry and bright with some spells of hazy sunshine. Temperatures reaching up to 11°C at best, in the light east to south-easterly breeze.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells, and a light to moderate east to southeast wind. Minimum temperature around 5°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be cloudy, with the cloud thickening and lowering to bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the afternoon, as the east to south-easterly wind increases fresh to strong. Maximum temperature around 12°C.
Mostly dry on Friday with some bright or sunny spells, and a light to moderate south to south-westerly wind. Top temperature around 13 or 14°C.
Sunrise: 5:53am
Sunset: 8:41pm