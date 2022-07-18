China Crisis back on island

China Crisis playing at the Gaiety Theatre ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

One of the cult bands from the 1980s Liverpool new wave pop scene will make their return to the island to perform two concerts this weekend.

China Crisis are heading to Port St Mary tomorrow night (Friday) for a concert at the Town Hall from 8pm, followed by a night at the Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday, July 23, also at 8pm.

The group, led by founder members, singer Gary Daly and singer and guitarist Eddie Lunden, and featuring Jack Hymers (keys) and Eric Animan (saxophone), will perform a set of acoustic numbers, followed by a full electric set of some of their best-known songs on each night.

China Crisis performed alongside a string of other bands who started the iconic Liverpool post punk/new wave scene, including Taerdrop Explodes, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Mighty Wah, OMD and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

They scored a series of hits in the mid-1980s with the songs ‘Black Man Ray’, ‘King in a Catholic Style’ and ‘Wishful Thinking’, taken from their break-through album ‘Flaunt the Imperfection’.

They last played on the island in 2021, in a tribute concert to their former guitarist Colin Hinds.