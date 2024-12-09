As well as an emphasis on online safety, Listit has been designed to be as user-friendly as possible. Coming from someone who is technologically inept – I am writing this on a typewriter from 1901 – I can say that when I went onto the website, I did not get the usual sense of frustrated confusion I usually do. Everything is laid out clearly. Simple but effective, as the saying goes. There are various categories – from cars to food to hanging egg chairs - for sellers to upload their items to and an option for people to contact Chris to add in a new category if they forgot one.