The authority has revealed the changes to its usual schedule as festive bank holidays fall during the week in 2023.
It's also explained to Douglas residents how they can recycle their Christmas trees this year.
When is my household rubbish being collected in Douglas?
As Christmas Day this year falls on Monday, December 25, homes due to receive a collection on that Monday will instead have their rubbish picked up on Saturday, December 23.
Residents have been asked to place their wheelie bin out on the evening of Friday, December 22 for collection on the Saturday morning (December 23)
The same will apply for those whose refuse collection is scheduled for New Year’s Day with the collection instead taking place on Saturday, December 30.
All other refuse collections across the capital will continue as usual over Christmas and New Year.
When is my recycling being collected?
Households in Round 4 will have their recycling collected on Thursday, December 28
Households in Round 5 will have their recycling collected on Friday, December 29.
All other rounds will remain the same as usual and residents can refer to their Kerbside calendar for the schedule.
Domestic and recyclable waste can also be taken to the Eastern Civic Amenity Site, while recyclable waste can be recycled at the Grandstand, Shoprite in Victoria Road, and Tesco.
How and where can I recycle my Christmas tree in Douglas?
The local authority is again running its Christmas tree recycling initiative with collections of natural Christmas trees on Saturday, January 6 at the following locations:
- Noble’s Park (Grandstand Car Park) 9am – 9.45am
- Governor’s Hill (adjacent to Play Area) 10am – 10.45am
- Willaston (Snaefell Road opposite shops) 11am – 11.45am
- Farmhill (Stevenson’s Way) midday – 12.45pm
- Anagh Coar (car park) 1pm – 1.45pm
- Pulrose (shops) 2pm – 2.45pm
- Central Promenade (walkway opposite the Palace Hotel) 3pm – 3.45pm
- Lord Street Car Park (adjacent to Barbary Coast) 4pm – 4.30pm
The council say it will will re-use the chipped material in parks and gardens across Douglas and in Summerhill Glen.
Christmas trees can also be deposited for recycling at the Civic Amenity Site at Middle Park, off Kewaigue Hill, which will be open from 8am-4pm every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.