Christmas fair takes place next week
Subscribe newsletter
It will be transformed into a winter wonderland for Christmas with craft and jewellery stalls, therapies, Santa’s grotto and much more.
Refreshments will also be available.
Stalls are still available at £10 each with all proceeds from this event going to the Resident’s Comfort Fund, which is used to provide additional treats for residents such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and entertainment.
The event at Southlands Resource Centre is on Saturday, November 26, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
Southlands plays a key role in the provision of care to individuals and their families living across the south of the island, according to Manx Care.
Its short-term provision is often used to give people caring for loved ones some respite, with the team working closely with their colleagues within the Southern Wellbeing Partnership to help meet the needs of local residents.
Tickets for Santa’s Grotto are now available from Southlands reception or on the day.
The team are also happy to accept donations for raffles prizes. They can be contacted on 831831 for more information.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |