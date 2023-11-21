The Department of Infrastructure has announced that tomorrow (Wednesday, November 22) will be the first day of the yearly additional parking provision on Douglas Loch Promenade.
This has been implemented just in time for Thursday night's turning on of the Christmas lights in Douglas during Douglas City Centre Management's 'The Greatest City Christmas Show' on Thursday (23 November) evening.
Parking is free, but limited to up to two hours, with no return within four hours.
Access is from the end of the sunken gardens near the Gaiety Theatre and exit is close to the shelter at the Sea Terminal end of Loch Promenade.
A 10mph speed limit applies at all times, while vehicles must be reverse parked only.
The DoI said: 'This is a shared area with pedestrians and cyclists so please use with care.
'This extra parking facility will be available into the New Year, up to and including Tuesday, January 9.'