Daniel Thomas Fielden admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and resisting arrest.
He will be sentenced in summary court on December 21 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Fielden was at the Union pub in Castletown on December 2, at 10pm.
He pushed a customer and was told he wasn’t going to be served, but said: ‘Go f*** yourself.’
Staff told him several times he wasn’t going to be served, but Fielden was still in the pub 20 minutes later.
He was then involved in a scuffle with another customer.
Officers arrived and Fielden fell off a chair, before being escorted out by officers and told to leave the area.
However, at 11.10pm, he arrived back at the pub.
He was again asked to leave by staff but refused and said: ‘Go f*** yourself.’
Police were called back and described the defendant as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to a police van.
Fielden, who lives at Ballure Holiday Homes, then started swearing and lifted up his legs, bracing his feet against the vehicle to stop himself being put inside.
He was put on the ground and leg restraints were used.
During an interview later, he handed in a prepared statement saying that he didn’t usually drink very often and had been going through mental health issues.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Fielden was in drink.
'Unsurprisingly he has limited recollection of events in the pub.
‘He accepts he was disorderly and when read the facts, was embarrassed and deeply ashamed.’
Mr Peterson said that his client had been out on a Christmas Party and indulged too much. He said that he had been going through some issues at the time and unfortunately, a combination of alcohol and his state of mood had led him to behave in an unacceptable manner.
The advocate asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a fine.
However, Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the offences were too serious for a fine as it had been a protracted incident with the defendant ignoring requests to go away.
Mrs Hughes ordered that a probation report be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to enter licensed premises, or purchase or be sold alcohol.