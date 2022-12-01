Over the weekend the Isle of Man Young Farmers annual Christmas Tractor Runs took place.
More than 75 tractors were covered in Christmas lights and decorations in a bid to raise money for charities Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme, and Arlo’s Adventure.
The second run started at 4pm on Saturday in Peel, with the tractors making their way up north, before finishing once again at the Grandstand.
The Young Farmers organised the first Christmas Tractor Run in 2018, which comprised 30 tractors, each be-decked with Christmas lights and attracted a good number of spectators along the route. Due to its success, they have repeated the event annually, with the scale growing each year.
This year spectators could track the location of the parade on findmybus.im.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers set out to raise £3,000 for their chosen charities, but have so managed to raise £3,825 through donations online.
Michael Diehl, chairman of Central Young Farmers, said: ‘It was great to see loads of people out supporting.
‘It has always been a great event, it’s just amazing watching the kids up to the elderly spectators sat in their chairs along the side of the road waving at us.’