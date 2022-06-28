Church anniversary event

Subscribe newsletter
Dalby is celebrating it church anniversary on Sunday at 6.30pm with the choir Manx Voices, and guest speaker.
Tea will be served in the schoolrooms after the Celebration Service.
On Tuesday, July 5, Dalby will be serving Tynwald Day teas, lunches and refreshments from noon to 4.30pm in the schoolrooms. All proceeds after costs will be donated to the Ukrainian appeal.
