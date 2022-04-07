Church holding TV drama screening

Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
St James Church in Dalby is holding a screening of BBC television drama The Passion (certified 12a) in the Dalby Schoolrooms on Monday (April 11) at 6.30pm.
It tells the story of the last week in the life of Jesus as a drama that opens up the story by exploring the politics of Judea at the time and expanding the roles of Pontius Pilate and Caiaphas.
Refreshments will be available and there is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.