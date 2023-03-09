People who intend to claim payments relating to the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme should do so by the end of the month.
Proposed changes to the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine (Host Payments) Scheme will be considered by Tynwald at this month’s sitting and, if approved, with come into effect on April 1.
The Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme will remain open after April 1 and the government will continue to support guests and hosts, in terms of safeguarding, DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks, advice and signposting.
Any island-based family members or sponsors wishing to host Ukrainian guests will still be able to do so.
In order to support the ongoing effort to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine, the Isle of Man Government has committed a further £100,000 to be donated to the Ukrainian Embassy’s WithUkraine appeal.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said: ‘I want to place on record our thanks, once again, to those who act as hosts to our guests from Ukraine and play such an important role on behalf of our community.
‘It is also crucial we help those working in Ukraine to support those in need locally, and a further £100,000 has been committed to provide humanitarian relief directly through the Ukrainian Embassy in London.’
Find out more by visiting gov.im/Ukraine or contacting the Ukraine Support Team on 642500 or [email protected]