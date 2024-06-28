The island’s medical profession has backed calls for a referendum on the Assisted dying Bill.
Chief Minister Alf Cannan called for the people to have their say and hold the Isle of Man’s first ever referendum during an impassioned speech at the House of Keys on Wednesday.
Dr Alex Allinson’s bill proposes that the option of assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents.
The Isle of Man Medical Society (IOMMS) has previously spoken out against the bill saying doctors on the island would be acting against GMC regulations and puts their licence to practice at risk.
The society has also raised concerns over the impact it could have on vulnerable groups in our society including the elderly, the disabled and mental health problems.
Now, it has released a statement backing Mr Cannan’s call for a referendum.
It said: ‘Given the magnitude of this legislative change, the IOMMS supports Chief Minister Alf Cannan’s call for a referendum. A decision of this nature should be made collectively by the people, ensuring transparency and democratic participation.
‘There appears to be a conflation between facilitating people to die a comfortable and dignified death (good palliative care, which the IOMMS wholeheartedly supports) and actively initiating and hastening death, in the minds of many supporters of assisted dying and the society intends to offer education in this regard.
‘In conclusion, the IOMMS urges thoughtful consideration and public engagement regarding assisted dying. We recognise the complexity of this issue and advocate for an informed, inclusive discussion that respects the diverse perspectives within our community.’
Manx Duty of Care (Manxdoc) has also backed Mr Cannan’s calls for a referendum.
In a statement it said: ‘All administrative and other staff are left without any ability to opt out of a process to which they may have fundamental objections.
‘As the majority of Manx medical staff don't support the Bill, resignations and recruitment problems, already a concern to the Health Minister, will be worse if this Bill becomes law.
MHKs heard that another danger remains that staff from the UK will not wish to come here, and that UK specialists treating Manx patients will refuse to speak to them about prognosis, because they will fear professional disciplinary sanctions from their professional bodies and possible criminal prosecution.
‘This is because anything which may encourage suicide is against professional codes in the British Isles and a criminal offence in the UK, even if the law is changed here. Manx Duty of Care considers the idea that the island might develop its own professional regulatory authorities as ludicrous.
‘This Bill is undesirable, unnecessary and at present, it seems, unworkable.’
Mr Cannan put forward an amendment to the bill for a referendum to be held which was seconded by Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh.
On Wednesday, Mr Cannan said: ‘This is a change of huge significance. It changes the role of the doctor and our healthcare professionals, it changes the way our medical services are viewed, it has implications for new criminal offences, it may change the way we, as a society views death, it may create fear and uncertainty among the disadvantaged.
‘Change in the social contract under which we live our lives requires a public mandate. A bill that effectively that ends people’s lives, that kills people requires a public mandate.’
In the first stage of debate on the clauses stage of the Bill, MHKs voted that a person seeking an assisted death should have been resident on the island for five years instead of one, and that the life expectancy criteria be extended from six months to a year.
The clauses stage will resume on Monday (July 1) with continued debate on the referendum amendment and going through further clauses in the bill.