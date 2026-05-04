Organisers of the Oie Voaldyn fire festival have hailed an unforgettable night of flames, folklore and community.

Thousands attended the event in Peel on Sunday despite an earlier attempt to ‘sabotage’ it by someone who created a fake Facebook page claiming the festival had been cancelled.

Organisers said: ‘We have been made aware that someone on Facebook posing as Oie Voaldyn has been announcing the event has been cancelled.

‘Any cancellation messages are the unfortunate work of a sabotager.’

The fake Facebook post referred to sponsorship of the event by Orsted, the company behind the proposed Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm.

The festival, a reinterpretation of the traditional Manx May Eve custom, culminated in a staged battle between summer (sourey) and winter (guerey).

Parades representing both sides converged on Peel beach, where their champions took part in a dramatic confrontation.

Torches lit the night sky as sparks flew above the beach and winter was defeated, symbolising the arrival of the summer months.

This year’s event also featured a visit from Shetland, with members of the Lerwick Jarl Squad taking part.

They arrived just months after appearing at the Up Helly Aa fire festival in Lerwick.

A group of 30 Jarl Squad Vikings, carrying hand-crafted shields and axes, led a torchlit procession from Peel Hill to the beach, where they lit the festival fires.

They also took part in the Oie Voaldyn Veg children’s costume parade.

Organisers said: ‘What an unforgettable night. Thank you to everyone who joined us, performed, volunteered, supported or simply stood in awe of the flames.

‘You made this festival what it is - a living celebration of Manx culture, community and the turning of the seasons.