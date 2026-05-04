Thousands attended the event in Peel on Sunday despite an earlier attempt to ‘sabotage’ it by someone who created a fake Facebook page claiming the festival had been cancelled.
Organisers said: ‘We have been made aware that someone on Facebook posing as Oie Voaldyn has been announcing the event has been cancelled.
‘Any cancellation messages are the unfortunate work of a sabotager.’
The fake Facebook post referred to sponsorship of the event by Orsted, the company behind the proposed Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm.
The festival, a reinterpretation of the traditional Manx May Eve custom, culminated in a staged battle between summer (sourey) and winter (guerey).
Parades representing both sides converged on Peel beach, where their champions took part in a dramatic confrontation.
Torches lit the night sky as sparks flew above the beach and winter was defeated, symbolising the arrival of the summer months.
This year’s event also featured a visit from Shetland, with members of the Lerwick Jarl Squad taking part.
They arrived just months after appearing at the Up Helly Aa fire festival in Lerwick.
A group of 30 Jarl Squad Vikings, carrying hand-crafted shields and axes, led a torchlit procession from Peel Hill to the beach, where they lit the festival fires.
They also took part in the Oie Voaldyn Veg children’s costume parade.
Organisers said: ‘What an unforgettable night. Thank you to everyone who joined us, performed, volunteered, supported or simply stood in awe of the flames.
‘You made this festival what it is - a living celebration of Manx culture, community and the turning of the seasons.