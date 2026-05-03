The Chief Minister has met with representatives of the Commonwealth Jewish Council during a visit to the Isle of Man.
Alfred Cannan MHK welcomed a delegation led by the organisation’s president, Lord Mendelsohn, which also included trustee Howard Rosen CBE and chief executive Arieh Miller.
The Commonwealth Jewish Council, established in 1982 and formally recognised as an accredited Commonwealth organisation in 2018, works to support Jewish communities across the Commonwealth and promote safety, respect and quality of life.
Mr Cannan described the meeting as ‘helpful, engaging and productive’, saying it provided an opportunity to share more about the Isle of Man while learning about the council’s work.
He said: ‘I was pleased to welcome Lord Mendelsohn and colleagues for a helpful, engaging and productive discussion. I was able to explain more about the Isle of Man and, in turn, to learn in greater detail about the important work of the Commonwealth Jewish Council.’
During the discussions, the delegation highlighted the island’s reputation as a safe and stable community, as well as its economic strengths, including competitiveness and regulatory standards.
Lord Mendelsohn also pointed to the Isle of Man’s role within the wider British family and its broader economic contribution.
The council also expressed its appreciation for the Isle of Man Government’s recent adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which it said would help promote inclusivity and community cohesion.
He added: ‘In these strained times, we must continue to champion the values we hold dear. This is how we strengthen communities and build on our record of inclusivity, tolerance, fairness and respect for all.’