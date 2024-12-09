Claire’s perspective on the Isle of Man is something that Deborah (Visit Isle of Man) is hoping Claire can recreate in a lot more people. And if anyone can help, Claire is the woman. With a background in community arts and a degree from John Moore University, Claire has been a huge part of Liverpool’s transformation from a rough, run-down northern city into the electric, bustling hub of culture it is today. She had a hand in the bid (and win) for Liverpool as European Capital of Culture, was part of the team who worked with scientists on how best to open up events during Covid for the whole of Europe, she also helped put on the Netball World Cup back in 2019 and, more recently, was behind the organisation of Liverpool hosting Eurovision for Ukraine. Quite the resume, to say the least. Turning the spotlight to the island, I asked what Claire thought of her visit.