A burst water main has disrupted classes at the University College Isle of Man (UCM) today (Wednesday).
The incident has impacted Homefield Road campus, William Kennish building and Thie Ushtey exam centre which means certain classes have been suspended although exams are scheduled to go ahead as planned.
Posting on social media, the UCM said: ‘Due to a burst water main in the area, water supply to UCM Homefield Road campus, William Kennish building and Thie Ushtey exam centre has been affected.
‘As a result we have made a decision to suspend most of the classes this morning. Lecturers will be in touch with students directly for further instructions. All scheduled exams are still going ahead as scheduled.
‘A decision regarding tonight`s evening classes will be made later on today. We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you updated as the situation develops.’
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