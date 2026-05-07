A group of young robotics engineers from the Isle of Man have earned a place at a major UK competition next month, but need local backing to take their innovation to the next level.
Code Club has secured places for three teams in the UK regional finals of the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO), taking place in Edinburgh.
The competition will determine which teams go on to represent the UK on the international stage.
Now, those same students are preparing to compete against some of the best young engineers in the UK.
The three teams span elementary, junior and senior categories.
The elementary and junior teams are competing using LEGO Spike robotics platforms, while the senior team has taken a more advanced approach - designing and building a fully custom robot using 3D-printed components, an Arduino Mega, bespoke power systems and stepper motor driver boards, all programmed in C/C++.
Chair and trustee of the club Owen Cutajar said: ‘This is real engineering.
‘These students aren’t just learning - they’re designing, building and solving complex problems at a level well beyond their years.
‘The Edinburgh event, organised by official WRO partner STEMpura, represents a major opportunity not just for the students, but for the island to showcase its growing strength in digital skills and innovation.’
To make the trip possible, Code Club is now seeking support from local businesses to help cover travel and accommodation costs.
In return, sponsors will gain valuable exposure through association with a high-profile, international STEM competition, while directly supporting the development of future engineers, developers and innovators on the island.
Owen added: ‘This is a chance for local organisations to be part of something bigger.
‘You’re not just funding a trip - you’re investing in the future talent of the Isle of Man.’