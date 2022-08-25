Classic motorcycle show a roaring success
The Moddey Dhoo bike show at Weatherglass Corner in Peel -
Motorbike enthusiasts were treated to glorious weather at the Moddey Dhoo MCC motorcycle show in Peel.
Thursday’s event saw hundreds of motorcycles on display around Weatherglass Corner, along with stalls, live music and food outlets.
Brian Corrie, chairman of the Moddey Dhoo MCC, said: ‘The day went really well, and the weather helped with that.
‘It was so packed full that we had vehicles parked all the way to the Creg Malin.
‘We had a steady stream of people throughout the day.
‘The Moddey Dhoo MCC would like to thank all the sponsors and Peel Commissioners for their support.’
Tourists and locals alike gathered in the west to take a closer look at the different machinery, with a variety of classic to modern bikes on show along the Peel seafront.
Each bike was put into a category, judged, and a selection of prizes were handed out.
East Quay, Shore Road and Crown Street were all closed to traffic for the event, unlike previous shows where the display has taken place at the other end of Peel Promenade at the former swimming pool site on Marine Parade.
In the past the club also has hosted motorcycle shows in Laxey and Rasmey, with entry always free to allow members of the public to get a closer look at the various bikes and trikes.
Earlier this year, in TT week, the motorcycle club held a show in Peel but wet weather led to a disappointing turn-out.
The Moddey Dhoo MCC formed in 1993, but their first organised motorcycle show took place in 2007 and was advertised as a show ‘by bikers for bikers’.
