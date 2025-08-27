After near-perfect racing conditions for the last 10 days, the rain came in on Wednesday morning to put a spanner in the Classic TT schedule.
The wet weather and the constraints of the day’s road closure order meant that the only action of what should have been a three-race day was set to happen this evening.
The amount of daylight available to organisers after roads shut at 6pm, means that only a two-lap Lightweight race (6.30pm) and two parade laps are planned.
With the forecast also poor for Thursday, organisers have been forced to schedule three races for Friday and drop one entirely.
The Formula One classic will not now go ahead, while the Historic Junior Classic has been shortened to two laps.
That will kick-off Friday’s revised schedule at 10.15am, with the Historic Senior Classic, also over two laps, following at midday.
The four-lap Senior Classic TT rounds out the festival’s racing action at 1.45pm, with a special parade lap by Michael Dunlop on his uncle’s Formula One bike set to bring the curtain down at 3.50pm.
Announcing the new schedule on Wednesday afternoon, organisers said: ‘In order for all classes and categories to have the chance to race, Friday's schedule will feature a rescheduled Historic Junior Race, the Historic Senior Race, and the Senior Classic TT.
‘The 2025 Formula One Classic TT has therefore been cancelled.
‘The Senior Classic TT will feature all qualified Formula One competitors, with any of the remaining 60 grid slots awarded to the fastest Lightweight competitors.’