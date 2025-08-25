Caomhan Canny claimed a sensational last-gasp victory in the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Monday afternoon.
The 30-year-old Irishman was behind long-time leader Chris Cook on corrected timing right until he crossed the finish line at the end of four fast and furious laps around the Mountain Course.
As they started the final blast over the Mountain Cook’s advantage was 6.317 seconds, but Canny wrung the neck of his 750 Suzuki GSXR to come home half a second ahead of his rival after a last lap of 18 minutes 43.979 seconds (120.846mph).
It was even tighter for the remaining podium place. Supersport and Junior race winner Jamie Williams finished 50 seconds down on Cook, but only 0.007s ahead of the Isle of Wight’s Ryan Whitehall after the latter man produced a 120.369mph final lap.
Canny, who only made his MGP debut last year, said at the finish he’d ‘produced the sector of his life’ after getting a board at Creg-ny-Baa to say he was trailing the Kawasaki of Cook by four seconds.
He added: ‘There’s no words - I can’t thank everyone enough who has got behind me and supported me.’
A deflated Cook, who finished runner-up last year and had led pretty much set the pace from the off, said: ‘I gave everything I had on the last two laps, but it wasn’t quite good enough.’
Manxman Williams was delighted to secure a fourth podium in as many races by the skin of his teeth, but admitted he’d struggled with a slight oil weep on the JLG/NCE Racing Honda which caused his foot to keep slipping off the foot peg.
Completing the top six were Don Gilbert and Johnny Stewart.
Resident newcomers Wayne Avis and Blake Kelly were 41st and 43rd respectively.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.