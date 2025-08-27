Classic TT organisers have delayed Wednesday’s schedule again with wet weather currently lashing the island.
Roads will now hopefully close around the Mountain Course at 1pm, with a one-lap Historic Junior race at 2pm.
A two-lap Lightweight is due to follow at 3pm, before roads open for commuters between 4.30 and 6pm.
The day’s other scheduled race, the Formula One, is now pencilled in to take place at 6.30pm over two laps.
This will be followed by the TT rewind and Classic Sidecar parade laps.
Roads are due to open no later than 9pm.
A spokesperson from the organisers added: ‘This decision has been made to maximise today’s available road closure periods and take advantage of a suitable weather window, allowing a race for all classes to go ahead.
‘The one-hour window between road closure and the start of the race is to provide the time necessary to position marshals around the course.’