The skies above Douglas Bay will thunder to life this evening (Thursday, August 28) as the world-renowned RAF Typhoon Display Team performs as part of the Classic TT entertainment schedule.
The display is set to begin at 7.30pm, bringing one of the most powerful and dynamic fast-jet demonstrations in the world to the island.
This year’s display showcases the speed, power and agility of the Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4, the RAF’s frontline multi-role combat aircraft.
It will be flown by Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer of 29 Squadron at RAF Coningsby, supported by a travelling team of engineers and logisticians who ensure the aircraft performs safely and at its very best.
The Typhoon Display has become a highlight at major events across the UK and beyond, and organisers say its inclusion in the Classic TT adds a dramatic and unforgettable airborne spectacle to the festival atmosphere.
Police are urging the public to plan ahead, with large crowds expected along Douglas Promenade, Douglas Head and Onchan Head.
In a statement, officers said: ‘Tonight, the RAF Typhoon Display will take place at 7.30pm over Douglas Bay.
‘Large crowds are expected, and traffic will be very busy. Please walk where possible.
‘If you need to drive, consider parking elsewhere in Douglas and walking. Our officers will be on duty to help with traffic flow.’
Douglas Head and Onchan Head are traditionally popular viewing spots and are expected to be extremely busy.
Police advise people to walk up if possible, share lifts, or take public transport.
‘If you must drive, arrive early or you may not secure your preferred viewing spot,’ police added.