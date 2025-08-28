A shake-up of the island’s dental service could see the ever-growing waiting list ‘eliminated’.
That is according to Manx Care and the Department of Health and Social Care after thrashing out a new contract for General Dental Service (GDS) providers with additional investment into dental services agreed as part of the Operating Plan for 2025/26.
There are currently 6,112 patients on the dental waiting list which stood at zero just six years ago.
Under the new plan, a total of 5,695 patients will now be progressed from the NHS dental waiting list to be seen at a practice. This will reduce the waiting list immediately by over 93%, according to Manx Care.
Five out of seven NHS dental providers are signing up to the new contract and committing to work with Manx Care to enhance dental services for our community. The providers signing up are:
* 36 Woodbourne Road Dental Practice (Douglas)
* 65 Woodbourne Road Dental Practice (Douglas)
* Smile Dental Care (Ramsey)
* Avondale Dental Practice (Onchan)
* Port Erin Dental Surgery (Port Erin)
* The Square Dental Practice (Douglas)
* Regent Dental Care (Peel)
Herman Van Rooyen, owner of dental practices in Douglas, said: ‘Having worked closely with Manx Care and the DHSC for almost two decades now, we've experienced both challenges and successes.
‘While we've had differences regarding the best approach to supporting community access to dentistry, I'm pleased that we've now reached agreement on a new contract that should significantly improve dental care accessibility.
‘It's important to note this contract marks the beginning, not the end, of our improvement journey. The rollout will take time, but it creates the foundation we need to address fundamental systemic issues and develop sustainable solutions for the future of dental care on the Island.’
Manx Care is still in talks with other providers about moving them over to the new contract.
In addition, Manx Care is also in the process of procuring a new service in Ramsey to replace and expand on the previous service delivered at Grove Mount Dental Practice.
All previous NHS patients from Grove Mount who have been waiting for their reassignment will be transferred to the new provider, along with capacity being created for a further 900 plus patients.
Additionally, at Hillside Dental Practice, run by Manx Care, a new initiative has begun where a dentist will see patients from the waiting list one morning every week, helping an estimated minimum of 10 new patients every other week.
Patients who are being allocated a place with one of these practices will be contacted directly by their assigned provider over the coming months. Patients should not contact the practices directly, as this may slow down the process.
While appointments will not be immediate, all patients will be seen by the end of March 2026.
Manx Care’s CEO Teresa Cope said: ‘This marks the first in several transformative steps for NHS dental services on-island.
‘By working collaboratively with our dental providers and investing strategically, we are not only reducing the waiting list but also laying the groundwork for a more accessible, consistent and sustainable system.
‘I’d like to thank the practices who have committed to this new contract and to improving outcomes for our community.’
Minister for Health and Social Care Claire Christian added: ‘This is a landmark moment for dental care on the Isle of Man.
‘By investing in our NHS dental services and working closely with providers, Manx Care, with the support of the Department of Health and Social Care, is delivering real, tangible improvements for patients.
‘These changes will ensure that more people can access timely, high-quality dental care, no matter where they live on the island.’