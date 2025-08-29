Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed that the Classic Senior TT Race has been cancelled, with no further action taking place on the Mountain Course this year.
The decision follows wet conditions reported between Brandywell and the Creg Ny Baa.
A planned parade lap for Michael Dunlop on a replica of his uncle Joey’s F1 machine has also been called off.
Earlier, showers struck the west of the island just as the Historic Senior race was drawing to a close, delaying the scheduled start of the afternoon’s second race – the Senior Classic.
It marks a disappointing conclusion to what has otherwise been an enthralling fortnight of motorsport, during which Classic TT organisers have repeatedly reshuffled the programme to contend with the weather.
Roads around the Mountain Course are now reopening for the final time in 2025.