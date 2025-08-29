Crowds were treated to a full sensory throwback on Wednesday evening as an eclectic mix of sidecar outfits from the 1960s through to the 1980s paraded around the Mountain Course.
The spectacle offered fans the sights, sounds, and even the smells of sidecar racing from a bygone era, evoking memories of the TT in the mid to late twentieth century.
From the distinctive crackle of two-strokes to the deep rumble of four-stroke BMWs, the parade brought together a diverse array of machines, with two, three and four-cylinder layouts all taking to the 37.7-mile course.
The vintage demonstration followed the rescheduled Lightweight Classic TT earlier in the day, in which Michael Dunlop secured his 42nd career victory around the famous course aboard his own Honda RS250.
Among the most eye-catching combinations in the parade were 14-time TT winner Ben Birchall, partnered by TT podcast presenter Chris Pritchard on a 750cc BMW.
They were joined by Greg Lambert and Andy Haynes on a 1972 1000cc BMW, as well as sidecar legend Dave Molyneux with long-time passenger Dan Sayle on a 1975 750cc Suzuki.
Spectators gathered in large numbers across the course, applauding as many of the crews waved to the crowd during their lap.
For some, the parade offered a rare opportunity to see machines that defined the golden years of sidecar racing back in action.
While the TT and Manx Grand Prix are synonymous with two-wheeled racing, sidecars have always held a special place in the island’s motorsport heritage.
On Friday, fans were treated to another classic sidecar parade lap during a break in racing, as organisers reshuffled the schedule to cope with showers leaving the roads wet.
The Historic Senior Classic TT Race was cut down to two laps, while the Historic Junior Classic TT Race was limited to a single lap.
An iconic Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap, led by nephew Michael, rounded out a successful fortnight of motorsport.