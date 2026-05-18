Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies will be conducting a clean-up around the Billown course this evening (Tuesday) ahead of this weekend’s Pre-TT meeting.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: ‘Beach Buddies volunteers will once again give their support to the organisers of the Pre-TT races on the Southern 100 course with a clean-up around the entire course.
‘Groups of volunteers are each given a section of the course to tackle from the meeting point at the Southern 100 headquarters on the Castletown Bypass from 6pm.’
The Pre-TT Classic meeting begins on Friday evening with a practice session between 6 and 9pm.
Roads close again on Saturday for further practicing between 12.30 and 4.30pm.
The first races take place that evening, with roads re-closing at 6pm.
A further six races follow on Sunday, between 1 and 6pm.