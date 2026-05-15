An island sports charity is preparing to restart its activities after an 18-month pause.
PlayMaker, which launched in 2024 with the aim of creating greater opportunities for young people through sport, had to step back from operations while two of its founders, husband and wife Andy and Rebekah Dalrymple, focused on supporting their son Hector through treatment for a brain tumour.
The charity was established to help tackle some of the financial barriers that prevent children and young people in the island from accessing sport and physical activity.
Now, with Hector recovering well, PlayMaker is preparing to reconnect with schools, clubs, community groups and supporters as it begins a new chapter.
Speaking about the relaunch, Rebekah, who is the charity’s chair, said: ‘Shortly after launching PlayMaker, our family was faced with the challenge of helping Hector through treatment for a brain tumour.
‘During that period, our focus had to be entirely on him and our family.
‘The support we received from people across the island and further afield was extraordinary and something we will never forget.
‘Throughout everything we experienced, we saw first-hand how important community, wellbeing and positive support networks really are.
‘That experience has only strengthened our belief in what PlayMaker is trying to achieve.
‘We remain passionate about creating opportunities for young people through sport and are excited to begin rebuilding and reconnecting with the community again.
‘We’d also like to reassure people that have already donated, that aside from nominal bank/admin charges, their funds remain untouched. We look forward to opening our first set of applications in the autumn.’
Over the coming months, PlayMaker will begin sharing details of new initiatives, partnerships and opportunities for local organisations, volunteers and supporters to get involved.
Anyone interested in supporting PlayMaker or learning more about future plans can follow the charity on social media or email [email protected]