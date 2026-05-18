Port St Mary RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat Henry Heys Duckworth launched twice within 10 hours over the weekend after HM Coastguard requested assistance for two separate yachts in difficulty off the Isle of Man.
The first call came at 5.44pm on Saturday May 16, when the lifeboat launched with a crew of seven volunteers to assist a yacht with a broken mast approximately 18 miles south-east of Port St Mary.
The escort concluded at 11.45pm, after which the lifeboat returned to Port St Mary.
At 3.13am on Sunday morning (May 17), the lifeboat was launched for a second time with another crew of seven volunteers. HM Coastguard had received reports of a yacht suffering engine trouble and jammed rigging around 14 miles east-south-east of the station.
The lifeboat reached the yacht at 4.15am, where crew members checked on the vessel’s two occupants, who were found to be safe but tired.
After assessing the yacht, the crew decided to escort it to Douglas - arriving there safely in harbour at 8.55am.
Mike Teare, lifeboat operations manager for Port St Mary Lifeboat, commented: 'These two incidents demonstrate the commitment and resilience of our volunteer crew, who are prepared to respond at a moments notice when their pagers are activated.
'We would like to thank HM Coastguard for coordinating both rescues, the merchant vessels in the area that stood by to assist, and IOM Harbours for their support in Douglas Harbour.
'The yachts involved were equipped with communication systems, an we would also ask everyone going to sea to ensure their crafts are properly maintained and suitably equipped.'