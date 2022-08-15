Subscribe newsletter
A cleaner who received no terms of employment has been awarded £1,080 by an employment tribunal.
Veronica Marques dos Santos took her former employer Frank Pitts (trading as Frankie Pitts Services) and Megan Hartley to an employment tribunal having started working for the company in October 2020.
The tribunal heard that Miss Marques dos Santos gave evidence to say that she had never received a contract or letter confirming her terms of employment as cleaner, for which she earned £200 a week.
Miss Marques dos Santos left the business on June 14 2021, but didn’t receive holiday pay for the periods February 1 to March 3, 2021, and April 19 to June 14, 2021.
A further complaint that her payslips were ‘weird’ was not upheld after the tribunal found no issue with them.
The company admitted the breaches and the tribunal ruled that Miss Marques dos Santos should receive four weeks pay for the lack of written terms and £280 for the holiday pay that she never received.
Miss Hartley had originally contested the claim but did not file a detailed response as ordered and was debarred from defending the matter further.