Volunteers from the Street Angels group were out in Douglas on Saturday night, helping two people get home safely and providing first aid to one with a cut knee.
The group, originally set up in 2010, was restarted in Peel by Tommy Harrison.
He said many assume Street Angels only help those who’ve had too much to drink, but this is ‘only one per cent’ of what they do.
The team, who patrol in groups of three, also gave first aid after someone was injured on broken glass.
In the past, they’ve performed CPR on a young person in crisis while waiting for an ambulance.
Anyone interested in joining or learning more can contact Tommy Harrison on 451831 for a chat about how to get involved.