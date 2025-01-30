The Clerk of Tynwald’s office is celebrating a decade of success surrounding its internship programme.
Tynwald is the oldest continuous parliamentary body in the world, having been established more than 1,000 years ago. It serves as the legislature of the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown Dependency.
Arranged by the Clerk of Tynwald, the ‘Tynwald Parliamentary Internship’ provides an opportunity to gain invaluable training and experience in a wide range of parliamentary functions, procedures and services.
Internships provide an effective approach to gain the experience employers require, as well as developing transferrable skills to use throughout future career paths.
As an organisation, the Clerk of Tynwald’s office have also benefitted from the experience of having 20 young people through the internship programme, with each individual honing their own skillset and desires for the future.
Beginning in 2014, Amelia Quinn was the first intern to enter the programme.
Amelia has now gone on to a successful career as a senior advocate for M&P Legal. Achieving the role of ‘Head of the Private Client Department’ as well as working within the litigation and employment teams.
Amelia said: ‘As an Intern at the Clerk of Tynwald's office I learnt first-hand so much about legislation. I was lucky enough to co-author some committee reports.
‘My knowledge of the formation of Isle of Man Legislation has been undeniably useful in my role as an advocate and whilst working as an intern I was able to hone my public speaking and drafting skills all whilst gaining office experience in a friendly and encouraging environment.’
This internship is not only suited towards people going into the field of law, a lot of the interns have gone on to work in a multitude of different roles across the island and UK.
Ben Awkal works in local government as a scrutiny manager in Lewisham Council and Emma Gaines is a policy development officer in the Isle of Man Government Cabinet Office.
Anna Hardman is a business development officer in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, while James Holmes is busy working as a records and archive officer in the Department for Enterprise.
Currently working as the Council of Ministers’ administration manager, Sam Bowers completed his internship in 2022.
He said: ‘I can confidently say that without the internship I would not be in this position. The internship provided me with unique exposure to politicians and senior civil servants, and the guidance offered by the Clerks is second to none.’
Jonathan King, the Clerk of Tynwald, said: ‘I am immensely proud of the intern scheme, which has been a success in so many ways.
‘I am delighted that so many former Tynwald interns have enjoyed the experience and have been able to use it to springboard their career in so many different directions.
‘I would like to thank all my colleagues and to wish all interns, past and present, the best of success with their current and future careers.’