Climate change podcast details some solutions

A Manxman is starting a new podcast about climate change, with the first episode releasing this week.

Christopher Caldwell, from Douglas, is launching ‘Conversations on Climate’, a show exploring the wide range of solutions to the global climate crisis.

Mr Caldwell will interview a number of leading experts in their fields, including technology, innovation, energy and climate solutions.

It’s hoped that the findings will be used for further discussion on this matter.

The 46-year-old said: ‘It’s been clear to me for some time that solving climate change is going to take significant efforts across every part of our societies and economies, from finance to food, planning to politics.

‘That’s why I’ve been speaking to as many experts from as many fields as possible to find where our hopes for the future may lie and showcase the sheer diversity of options that are out there that we need to support.

‘We need to move the conversation on from solar vs wind, or veganism versus new genetically modified organisms. The reality is that this is a crisis and we need all hands on deck. I’m proud to be learning from inspiring thinkers in every field as I expand my own horizons and hopefully do the same for our audience.’

The podcast and videocast is targeted at business leaders and entrepreneurs looking to find ways to make a meaningful impact in their careers, as well as anyone interested in the cutting-edge of sustainable innovation and thinking on this generation defining issue.

Mr Caldwell was originally a corporate lawyer and then went into banking for 10 years, before he realised what he wanted to do.

‘I realised I don’t want to be doing this for the rest of my life so I wanted to do something I feel is genuinely important,’ he said. ‘Climate change was the key matter, and I knew I was good at being a lawyer and banker, I thought there were more skills I needed before I could follow that path, so I went to London Business School.’

He added: ‘What I want for this podcast is for it to be a tremendous resource. It’ll be 50-50 between notable professors and thinkers on the academic side, and then the practical experts, as in people who are working within the energy industry.

‘The first interview is with Michael G Jacobides, a fantastic guy whose work is on ecosystems and how individuals and companies interact with each other and how you can put that into the management of the climate issue.

‘Trying to get that mix of the academics and the big influencers as well as the people who are actually out trying to make these things work.’

Mr Caldwell’s business, renewable energy developer United Renewables, announced the launch after having worked on developing renewable energy projects for over 12 years.

The inaugural episode will launch on Friday.