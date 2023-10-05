Castletown Town Commissioners are to consider whether to pedestrianise Market Square all year round.
Vice-chair Beth Cannan has submitted a notice of motion to seek the year round pedestrianisation.
This summer has seen the rollout of the Bushy Vision big screen which has shown the Rugby World Cup and Ryder Cup and followed on from the screening of the women’s’ World Cup final earlier this summer.
The square also saw live music this summer, with gigs from bands including Mad Daddy.
As part of the closure, games and deckchairs are available for the public to use.
Mrs Cannan’s motion would see the square pedestrianised all year round but will almost certainly prove to be a hot topic in the ancient capital.
Previously when the square has been pedestrianised for the summer months, rows have broken out over parking spaces and the impact on businesses.
Earlier this year chairman of Castletown commissioners, Jamie Horton, said ‘around 75% of people want the Market Square as a closed off area from traffic’, explaining that there is ‘appetite’ to have it closed for a full year.
No matter the outcome of the November meeting, the square will return to being a car park at the end of this month. Bushyvision, which organises the big screen, has said this weekend it’s showing all the rugby home nation games, kicking off with Wales vs Georgia at 2pm.
This is followed by England vs Samoa at 4.45pm before Ireland vs Scotland at 8pm.
Bushyvision has also hinted towards returning to Castletown Market Square next summer for the Tour de France, which gets underway on June 29, 2024.
The event will see Manx Missile Mark Cavendish aiming to clinch a record-breaking 35th win on Le Tour.