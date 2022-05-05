Cloudy and dry

The view from the Bungalow at 7.20am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

A rather cloudy but generally dry day, with just a small risk of a few spots of light rain at first and possibly some bright intervals later. Maximum temperature 15 Celsius, in the light or moderate southwest winds.

Tonight will stay dry, before outbreaks of rain quickly develop tomorrow morning. These may be quite heavy at times, but will clear during the afternoon, allowing sunny intervals to develop to end the day. Maximum temperature tomorrow 14 Celsius, with the moderate or fresh southwest winds easing later.

Outlook

A dry and bright weekend, although possibly some coastal mist on Sunday.