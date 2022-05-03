Largely cloudy and dull for much of the day with some mist and fog patches at times. Remaining mainly dry with light winds and a top temperature of 13°C.

Some rain or drizzle overnight into tomorrow, this then clearing during the morning. Otherwise variable amounts of cloud and some sunny intervals developing in the afternoon. Light to moderate mainly westerly wind and a top temperature of 14°C.

Outlook

On Thursday mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud, best of any brightness in the north. Light to moderate southwest wind and temperatures up to 15°C in any sunshine.