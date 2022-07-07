Cloudy and mostly dry
Thursday 7th July 2022 5:44 am
Share
Castletown at 6.42pm (Isle of Man Government )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast from Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Largely cloudy and mostly dry during this morning with a moderate to fresh, locally gusty, northwest wind. More brightness possible in the afternoon as the winds decrease. Maximum temperature 19°C.
Mainly dry again tomorrow with variable amounts of cloud. Light to moderate westerly wind veering northwest through the evening and freshening. Top temperature 20°C.
Outlook
Variable cloud again on Saturday with the best of bright or sunny spells developing in the afternoon or evening. Light to moderate, locally fresh, west or northwest wind.
Sunrise: 4:55am Today Sunset: 9:51pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |