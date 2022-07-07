The weather forecast from Stuart Davison at the Met Office:

Largely cloudy and mostly dry during this morning with a moderate to fresh, locally gusty, northwest wind. More brightness possible in the afternoon as the winds decrease. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Mainly dry again tomorrow with variable amounts of cloud. Light to moderate westerly wind veering northwest through the evening and freshening. Top temperature 20°C.

Outlook

Variable cloud again on Saturday with the best of bright or sunny spells developing in the afternoon or evening. Light to moderate, locally fresh, west or northwest wind.