Cloudy and wet later

Saturday 30th April 2022 6:13 am
Ramsey at 7.10am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
A chilly start today, but otherwise dry and bright. However, cloud will soon increase with rain arriving early to mid-afternoon, this then becoming persistent for the rest of the day and possibly quite heavy at times by the evening. Maximum temperature 12 Celsius, with the south or southwest winds increasing fresh in places later.
Tonight will see further outbreaks of rain, with tomorrow starting damp and dull with rain and drizzle, but as the day progresses the rain will gradually peter out and some brightness may develop to end the day. Maximum temperature 14 Celsius.
Outlook
Mostly dry on Monday, with some bright or sunny intervals possible.
Sunrise: 5:45am Today Sunset: 8:48pm Today
