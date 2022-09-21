Cloudy at first, brighter later
Wednesday 21st September 2022 5:47 am
Douglas at 6.45am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland of the Met Office:
Dry with bright or sunny intervals after a fairly cloudy start. A moderate southwest wind which will gradually increase, becoming fresh to strong in places around early-afternoon and a maximum temperature up to 17°C.
Wet and windy tomorrow with rain arriving by dawn, turning heavy at times, with a fresh to strong south-westerly wind. The rain will then clear in the evening as the winds swing to the northwest and ease. Maximum temperature 17°C.
Outlook
Mostly dry and sunny on Friday with a light to moderate north or northwest wind and a top temperature reaching 17°C again.
Sunrise: 7:02am Today Sunset: 7:21pm Today
