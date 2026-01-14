All education staff will be paid for days when schools are closed due to extreme weather, following uncertainty earlier this week.
The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) said the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) had confirmed that ‘once a school is closed by an employer, all staff will be paid as normal’.
The Isle of Man Government also issued a statement late on Wednesday reassuring teachers, lecturers, and staff at schools and University College Isle of Man that, in line with long-standing practice, they will continue to be paid when closures are caused by adverse weather.
The clarification comes after Education Minister Daphne Caine MHK was unable to give a definitive answer in the House of Keys on Tuesday regarding whether teachers would be paid for Monday, January 5, when all schools were closed because of icy conditions.
During the session, Mrs Caine faced questions from members over a government staff bulletin issued on January 5, which stated that employees unable to attend work due to weather or travel conditions ‘would not be entitled to pay,’ with absences to be treated instead as annual leave, flexi leave, time off in lieu, or potentially unpaid special leave.
Mrs Caine said the department was ‘liaising with central HR’ and could not confirm the position at that time, prompting criticism from several members, including Jason Moorhouse MHK.
Mr Moorhouse warned that the lack of clarity was creating ‘serious anxiety for staff and families,’ citing past incidents where teachers who could not travel home were not paid, while managers working online continued to receive their salaries.
He added: ‘It’s more and more difficult to get the best teachers to come and work on the Isle of Man. At the same time, the current minister is making decisions that are encouraging our existing teachers to move away.’
He highlighted the financial impact on teachers, saying some were already struggling, with one single parent ‘really struggling to pay for housing and cover essential bills,’ and others relying on food banks. On social media, he called the situation ‘crazy,’ urging the Minister to act quickly ahead of the January payroll deadline.
NASUWT Isle of Man Secretary Geraldine O’Neill said in a statement: ‘The statements by the Minister have caused unnecessary and unhelpful confusion and anxiety for teachers.
‘The DESC has now confirmed to us that once a school is closed by an employer, all staff will be paid as normal and there should be no suggestion otherwise.’
The issue is expected to return to the floor of Tynwald next week, alongside discussions on the Local Authority Bill and the minimum wage debate.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I want to reassure teachers, school staff and UCM staff that they will be paid for any closures due to adverse weather. This has always been the department’s position.’